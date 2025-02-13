Short Interest in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Expands By 69.2%

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the January 15th total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Society Pass Price Performance

Shares of SOPA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,100,840. Society Pass has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Society Pass from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Society Pass

In other news, Director Michael Paul Dunn, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28,920.00 per share, for a total transaction of $347,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,617,040. This represents a 4,580.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Society Pass

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Society Pass stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.73% of Society Pass as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

