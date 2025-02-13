Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rises By 106.2%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,218,900 shares, an increase of 106.2% from the January 15th total of 591,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,206,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS SCGLY traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $7.69. 563,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.
