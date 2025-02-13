Short Interest in Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Decreases By 80.0%

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sino Land Trading Up 2.6 %

SNLAY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. 5,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. Sino Land has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

