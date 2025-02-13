Short Interest in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) Decreases By 58.9%

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the January 15th total of 432,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Satellogic Stock Up 17.0 %

SATL traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,965. Satellogic has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satellogic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Satellogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Satellogic during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Satellogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

