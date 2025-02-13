Short Interest in Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Rises By 199.3%

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, an increase of 199.3% from the January 15th total of 75,200 shares. Approximately 20.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 317,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Safe and Green Development Stock Performance
NASDAQ SGD traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 97,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,157. Safe and Green Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53.
About Safe and Green Development
