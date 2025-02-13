Short Interest in Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Rises By 199.3%

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, an increase of 199.3% from the January 15th total of 75,200 shares. Approximately 20.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 317,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Safe and Green Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGD traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 97,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,157. Safe and Green Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

