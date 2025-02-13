Short Interest in Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Drops By 42.9%

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Q.E.P. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of QEPC stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $48.16. 1,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,344. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. Q.E.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.78 million, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of -0.38.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%.

Q.E.P. Announces Dividend

About Q.E.P.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools.

