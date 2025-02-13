Short Interest in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Decreases By 64.9%

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the January 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAFG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.78. 5,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,778. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.15. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:CAFG Free Report ) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 1.89% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

