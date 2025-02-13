Short Interest in Nykode Therapeutics AS (OTCMKTS:VACBF) Declines By 45.5%

Nykode Therapeutics AS (OTCMKTS:VACBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,197,800 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 2,199,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nykode Therapeutics AS Price Performance

VACBF remained flat at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Nykode Therapeutics AS has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

Nykode Therapeutics AS Company Profile

Nykode Therapeutics AS, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel immunotherapies. The company develops vaccines for the treatment cancer and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidates include VB10.NEO, a cancer neoantigen vaccine, which is in phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ,melanoma, lung, bladder, renal, head, and neck cancer; VB10.16, a therapeutic vaccine, which in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus 16 induced malignancies, such as cervical cancer; and VB10.

