Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Increases By 111.9%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance
Shares of NIM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.05. 11,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,320. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.