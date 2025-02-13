Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Increases By 111.9%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 111.9% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NIM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.05. 11,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,320. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the third quarter worth $101,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 13.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 8.9% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.