Short Interest in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Expands By 162.8%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 162.8% from the January 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQX. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.05. 244,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,524. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Increases Dividend

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.