Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rises By 104.9%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Neste Oyj Trading Down 11.6 %

OTCMKTS NTOIY traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

