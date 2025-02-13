Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rises By 104.9%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Neste Oyj Trading Down 11.6 %
OTCMKTS NTOIY traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $15.00.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neste Oyj
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.