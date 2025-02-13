Short Interest in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expands By 131.7%

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 131.7% from the January 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microbot Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microbot Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.52% of Microbot Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Microbot Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Microbot Medical Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MBOT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.09. 1,713,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,133,299. Microbot Medical has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

See Also

