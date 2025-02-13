Short Interest in Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Drops By 51.8%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,700 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the January 15th total of 1,029,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Liberty Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LGDTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.26. 181,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,410. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. Liberty Gold has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.33.
About Liberty Gold
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Gold
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.