Short Interest in Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Drops By 51.8%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,700 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the January 15th total of 1,029,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Liberty Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LGDTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.26. 181,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,410. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24. Liberty Gold has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.33.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

About Liberty Gold

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.