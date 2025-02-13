Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Increases By 209.1%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kardex Price Performance

OTCMKTS KRDXF remained flat at $315.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.39. Kardex has a 1-year low of $239.22 and a 1-year high of $339.60.

Kardex Company Profile

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated material handling systems and automated high bay warehouses.

