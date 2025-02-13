Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Increases By 209.1%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kardex Price Performance
OTCMKTS KRDXF remained flat at $315.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.39. Kardex has a 1-year low of $239.22 and a 1-year high of $339.60.
Kardex Company Profile
