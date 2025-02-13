Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Expands By 183.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 183.1% from the January 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 389.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 81,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 914,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 312,520 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJT stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 122,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,478. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $22.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.1161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

