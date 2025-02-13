Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Decreases By 47.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,700 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the January 15th total of 646,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 972,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
BSCQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.48. 431,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,419. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
