Short Interest in High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Grows By 200.0%

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

High Country Bancorp Stock Performance

High Country Bancorp stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. 3,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421. High Country Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.42.

High Country Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter.

High Country Bancorp Announces Dividend

About High Country Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. High Country Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

High Country Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. It also provides personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; home equity loans; and mortgage loans.

