Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Declines By 69.6%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 92.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of CARZ stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $50.83 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.33.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
