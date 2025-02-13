Short Interest in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Declines By 69.6%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 92.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of CARZ stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $50.83 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.33.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.