Short Interest in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Decreases By 75.0%

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of CGBDL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,395. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

