Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Decreases By 94.1%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the January 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.65% of BriaCell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BriaCell Therapeutics from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:BCTX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 23,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,514. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. The company has a market cap of $10.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.59.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($2.10). Equities analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

