Short Interest in Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Declines By 51.7%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the January 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLKLF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27.
Blackline Safety Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blackline Safety
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.