Short Interest in ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Rises By 100.0%

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ANGLE Price Performance

Shares of ANGLE stock opened at C$1.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.40. ANGLE has a fifty-two week low of C$0.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.35.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

