Short Interest in ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Rises By 100.0%

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ANGLE Price Performance
Shares of ANGLE stock opened at C$1.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.40. ANGLE has a fifty-two week low of C$0.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.35.
About ANGLE
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ANGLE
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- These 2 Tech Stocks Are Surging Back After a Q4 2024 Plunge
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Digital Turbine Roars Back—What’s Driving the Ad Tech Surge?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 6 Stocks Poised to Benefit From a Trade War in Unexpected Ways
Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.