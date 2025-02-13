Short Interest in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Drops By 94.6%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the January 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $39.96 on Thursday. Ajinomoto has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.13.

Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.02%.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

Featured Articles

