Short Interest in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Declines By 50.0%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Airship AI Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AISPW opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. Airship AI has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $3.00.
Airship AI Company Profile
