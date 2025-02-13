Short Interest in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Declines By 90.7%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ADSEW stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. 35,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,259. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC engages in the provision of intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for Electric Vehicles (EVs) on power limited grids; and energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial, and residential sector coupling applications.

