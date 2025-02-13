Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Grows By 60.0%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 180 Degree Capital in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.
