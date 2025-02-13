Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.230-5.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion.

Shimano Stock Performance

SMNNY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.11. 196,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,757. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. Shimano has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.65%.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

