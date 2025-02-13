SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Up 1,449.6% in January

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a growth of 1,449.6% from the January 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick owned approximately 1.19% of SharpLink Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharpLink Gaming Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ SBET opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. SharpLink Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

