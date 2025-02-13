SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. SharkNinja updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.800-4.900 EPS.

SharkNinja Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.02. 3,003,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,172. SharkNinja has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $123.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.28.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

