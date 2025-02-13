SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Short Interest Update

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the January 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SGI Enhanced Core ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.26% of SGI Enhanced Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USDX remained flat at $25.65 during midday trading on Thursday. 30,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,046. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $26.44.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Cuts Dividend

About SGI Enhanced Core ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th.

The SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund enhanced yield by actively managing a portfolio of high-yielding, ultra-short term fixed income instruments, while also employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate additional income by selling short-term options.

