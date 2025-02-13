SFE Investment Counsel Sells 426 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,961 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in FedEx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 21,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in FedEx by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 131 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE FDX opened at $262.96 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $234.45 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.56.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. FedEx’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

