SFE Investment Counsel Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $298.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.55 and a 200-day moving average of $303.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.82 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Daiwa America raised Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

