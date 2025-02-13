Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Down 64.8% in January

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the January 15th total of 757,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNSE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNSE Free Report ) by 355.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,575 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.18% of Sensei Biotherapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 156,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,429. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.17. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.