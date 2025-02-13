Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Down 64.8% in January

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,500 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the January 15th total of 757,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 156,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,429. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.17. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.
