Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76, Zacks reports. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. Sensata Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.730 EPS.
Sensata Technologies Stock Up 8.5 %
NYSE:ST opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $43.14.
Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on ST
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sensata Technologies
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 6 Stocks Poised to Benefit From a Trade War in Unexpected Ways
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.