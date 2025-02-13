Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76, Zacks reports. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. Sensata Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.730 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 8.5 %

NYSE:ST opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

