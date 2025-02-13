Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Announces Earnings Results

Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Scottish American Investment had a net margin of 115.71% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

Scottish American Investment stock traded up GBX 1.15 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 520.15 ($6.47). 327,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,530. The firm has a market cap of £909.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 506.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 508.57. Scottish American Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 448.50 ($5.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 536 ($6.67).

In other news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB purchased 5,000 shares of Scottish American Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($30,619.87). Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Trust aims to be a core investment for private investors seeking income. Its objective is to grow the dividend at a faster rate than inflation by increasing capital and growing income. The focus of the portfolio is on global equities but investments are also made in bonds, property and other asset types.

