Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 177.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,894 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.3% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,366 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after buying an additional 5,666,068 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,492.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,959,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,585,000 after buying an additional 4,884,457 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281,591 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 6,053,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052,932 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

