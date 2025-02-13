Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Guardian Asset Advisors LLC

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 249.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,467 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

