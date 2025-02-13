Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $68,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $579.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $586.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $575.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $501.24 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.