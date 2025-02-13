Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $286.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.00 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

