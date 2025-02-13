Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.54. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.52 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

