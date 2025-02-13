Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,008 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCV. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 145,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 49,394 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,555.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 767,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 738,281 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

BSCV stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

