Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 131 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.9 %

LLY opened at $872.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $792.27 and a 200-day moving average of $843.94. The company has a market capitalization of $828.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $711.40 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 86.26% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 44.41%.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

