Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Down 77.6% in January

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the January 15th total of 616,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Santos Stock Performance
Shares of SSLZY stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. 183,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,758. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. Santos has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.59.
About Santos
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Santos
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.