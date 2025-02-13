Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Down 77.6% in January

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the January 15th total of 616,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Santos Stock Performance

Shares of SSLZY stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. 183,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,758. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. Santos has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.59.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

