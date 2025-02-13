Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.33 and last traded at C$9.26, with a volume of 461332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$403,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

