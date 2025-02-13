Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

SAGE stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $437.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a negative net margin of 317.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 66.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $88,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.