Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Short Interest Update

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the January 15th total of 336,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Safe & Green Stock Performance
SGBX stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,024,140. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Safe & Green has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $9.80.
Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter.
Safe & Green Company Profile
Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Safe & Green
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Safe & Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe & Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.