Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.300-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.000-14.000 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $161.86. 34,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,463. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.31 and its 200 day moving average is $151.61. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $106.62 and a 52 week high of $171.78.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on R. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ryder System

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.