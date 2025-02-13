Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $41.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPRX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma
Royalty Pharma Stock Performance
RPRX stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.49.
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 50.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.
About Royalty Pharma
Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Royalty Pharma
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.