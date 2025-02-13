Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 50.53%.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.3 %

RPRX stock opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.49. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

