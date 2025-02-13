Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 42.93%.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $147.19 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $155.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.00.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 41.28%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,950. This represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.86.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

